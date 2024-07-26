Anyswap Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $53.26 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00004262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $53.26 million and $153.35 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.82933459 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $2.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

