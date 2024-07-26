Ankr Hits Market Capitalization of $299.16 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Ankr has a total market cap of $299.16 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,966.91 or 1.00028775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000965 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006910 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00070932 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0288105 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $11,728,319.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

