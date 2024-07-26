Analyzing Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) & Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) and Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Biohaven shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Biohaven shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Biohaven’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $174.91 million 12.65 -$194.94 million ($2.21) -11.58 Biohaven $462.51 million 7.68 -$408.17 million ($6.83) -5.89

Analyst Recommendations

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biohaven. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biohaven, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Biohaven, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 0 7 3 0 2.30 Biohaven 0 0 9 0 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.54%. Biohaven has a consensus price target of $55.13, suggesting a potential upside of 37.09%. Given Biohaven’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biohaven is more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biohaven has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Biohaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -108.86% -52.42% -40.05% Biohaven N/A -147.06% -113.59%

Summary

Biohaven beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST. The company is also developing vimseltinib, an orally administered, potent, and highly selective switch-control kinase inhibitor of colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT); and DCC-3116 to treat RAS/RAF mutant cancers that is in the preclinical-stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. It also offers BHV-1300, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat rheumatoid arthritis; BHV-1310 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis and acute exacerbations or flares; BHV-1400 to treat IgA Nephropathy; and BHV-1600 for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, the company develops BHV-1100, a product candidate in Phase 1a/1b clinical trials for multiple myeloma patients; BHV-1510, a preclinical product that targets carcinomas; and BHV-1500 for Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Yale University, AstraZeneca, University of Connecticut, Artizan Biosciences Inc., Reliant Glycosciences LLC, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, BMS, and Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Biohaven Research Ltd and changed its name to Biohaven Ltd. in September 2022. Biohaven Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

