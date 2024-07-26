Analysts Set Expectations for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:MC opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after buying an additional 159,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,562,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,483,000 after buying an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

