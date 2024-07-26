Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Trading Down 4.4%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $229.03 and last traded at $229.50. Approximately 1,710,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,252,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

