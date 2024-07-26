Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Trading Down 0.9%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,018% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Amplifon Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

