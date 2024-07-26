American International Group Inc. Sells 618 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of RH worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $260.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.