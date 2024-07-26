American International Group Inc. Sells 2,851 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Avient worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 41.1% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 87,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 286,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 404,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 13.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,359,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after buying an additional 158,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Avient Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVNT opened at $44.92 on Friday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

