American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Black Hills worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 77.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

