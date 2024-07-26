American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

AAL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 27,619,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,530,125. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

