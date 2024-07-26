Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 932,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,993. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.16. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

