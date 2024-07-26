Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.
Alkermes Stock Performance
ALKS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 932,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,993. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.16. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
