Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JMP Securities

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 505,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,555.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after buying an additional 632,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,264,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth $37,178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,694,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

