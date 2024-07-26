Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.50.

Align Technology Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $18.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.05. 2,100,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,028. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.94.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Align Technology by 86.8% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 23,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Align Technology by 21.8% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 8,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 18,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

