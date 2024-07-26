Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$31.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.95.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

TSE AGI opened at C$22.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total transaction of C$210,770.00. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total value of C$210,770.00. Insiders have sold 263,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,871 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

