Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $147.71 million and approximately $39.37 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,178,302,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,178,302,780.2631085 with 552,881,621.9807401 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.88724751 USD and is up 14.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $33,014,734.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

