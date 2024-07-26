ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Position Boosted by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,796 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ADT by 31.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,297,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in ADT by 452.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,036 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. MGG Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in ADT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $81,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $3,141,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.71. 4,395,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

About ADT

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

