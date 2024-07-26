Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $328.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,781. The stock has a market cap of $206.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.60 and a 200-day moving average of $331.93. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

