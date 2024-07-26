8,461 Shares in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,359,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,860 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 97,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

TTEC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 107,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $576.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

