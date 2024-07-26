515 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCEP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
