515 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.