30,350 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 416,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,373. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

