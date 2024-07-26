2,247 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Revvity stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.79. 1,216,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,372. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

