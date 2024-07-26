10,293 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in TELUS by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TELUS by 7.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in TELUS by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 23,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,349. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.