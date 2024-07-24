Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $4.63 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.63 billion and $155.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.71 or 0.00011684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00110384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008710 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.7530363 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1064 active market(s) with $136,072,790.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

