UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after buying an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $71.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 197.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

