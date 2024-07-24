UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 681,905 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 812.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 20,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. 25,495,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,783,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

