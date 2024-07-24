UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 5,271 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $328,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in ResMed by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 27,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 288,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 1.1 %

RMD traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average is $194.64. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.