The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $21,499,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,490,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

NYSE:SAM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.47. 143,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,777. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

