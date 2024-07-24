Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Tennant Price Performance

NYSE TNC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 129,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tennant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 1,272.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.