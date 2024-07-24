Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
NYSE TNC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 129,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.
