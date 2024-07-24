Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 416,191 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Teck Resources worth $47,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,186. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

