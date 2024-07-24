STP 1-Day Volume Hits $4.79 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. STP has a market cap of $87.60 million and $4.79 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04486855 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $4,294,482.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

