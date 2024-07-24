SLERF (SLERF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $143.95 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One SLERF token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. SLERF has a market cap of $141.00 million and $143.95 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SLERF has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.24234353 USD and is up 9.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $32,803,492.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

