Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 59,985 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,985 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 3.0 %

ADM traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,253. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

