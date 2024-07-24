Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,452,000 after buying an additional 160,373 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,018. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

