Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,818 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.60. 186,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,012. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.87. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.49 and a 1-year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

