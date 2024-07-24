Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 2,088 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 145.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,051,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 222,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,109. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

