Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.13. 687,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

