Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after acquiring an additional 660,455 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 612,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 558,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,813. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

