Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in RxSight were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RxSight by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after acquiring an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. 565,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,793. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250 in the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

