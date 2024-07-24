Seven Eight Capital LP Has $675,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,157 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $84,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,497,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 781,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 6,561,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,465,670. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

