Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.48 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 196.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in RH were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Up 0.8 %

RH stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,964. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.62.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

