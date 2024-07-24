Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.67 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,176 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $2,547,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,443,642 shares of company stock worth $29,431,117. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. 10,260,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,959,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.47 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

