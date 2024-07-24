Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 254.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $4,644,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 1,000,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 162.71%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

