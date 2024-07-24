Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,886 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in NU were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in NU by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.98.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,291,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,882,906. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.