Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,557 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 288.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,179,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,636,000 after buying an additional 373,091 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 664.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 215,160 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Frontdoor by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 409,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

FTDR traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. 711,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,811. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

