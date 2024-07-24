Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $231,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,005. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.57.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

