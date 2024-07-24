Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,855 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,003,000 after acquiring an additional 730,819 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,287,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,593 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 928,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,098.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,098.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock remained flat at $24.99 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 683,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

