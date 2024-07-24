Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 867.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.3 %

ENS traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 262,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,148. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

