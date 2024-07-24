Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 53,233 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 53,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

About Liberty Global



Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

