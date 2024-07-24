Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 18,985 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 207,341 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 82,233 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $8,437,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $56,293,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. 1,860,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

