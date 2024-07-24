Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. 2,375,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.